857 23rd Ave. SE

857 Southeast 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

857 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available Sept 1st, 2020.

Home has been fully remodeled and features maple floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in shower, and the list goes on. Tall ceilings with bright lights, cute fenced-in patio in the back. This is a great rental!

Contact us today to schedule a showing! grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com

RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA

600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years
No prior evictions
24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years
No felonies w/in past 7 years
No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 23rd Ave. SE have any available units?
857 23rd Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 23rd Ave. SE have?
Some of 857 23rd Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 23rd Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
857 23rd Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 23rd Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 857 23rd Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 857 23rd Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 857 23rd Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 857 23rd Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 23rd Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 23rd Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 857 23rd Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 857 23rd Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 857 23rd Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 857 23rd Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 23rd Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

