857 23rd Ave. SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available Sept 1st, 2020.



Home has been fully remodeled and features maple floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in shower, and the list goes on. Tall ceilings with bright lights, cute fenced-in patio in the back. This is a great rental!



Contact us today to schedule a showing! grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com



RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA



600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)

No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years

No prior evictions

24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)

No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years

No felonies w/in past 7 years

No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies