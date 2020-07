Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Enjoy true loft living in the North Loop in this affordable Herschel Lofts corner 1BR, 1BA, just steps from everything the North Loop has to offer! Features include views of the Mpls downtown skyline from floor to ceiling windows, large balcony spanning the length of the unit, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring throughout. Additional building features include fitness room, free guest parking, dog park behind the building.