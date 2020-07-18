All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 730 Stinson Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
730 Stinson Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

730 Stinson Blvd

730 Northeast Stinson Boulevard · (612) 791-6346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

730 Northeast Stinson Boulevard, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mid-City Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Condo Loft Available Near UMN and NEast - Property Id: 310198

Welcome to the CW Lofts, a rare opportunity to rent in one of the best loft communities in the Cities. The space has been well maintained and improved since 2008. Full bath, large walk in closet with drawers and shelving, washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops with a free standing island, large living room area, and the south facing second floor deck are met to be enjoyed for someone who likes to cook, enjoy quiet, occasionally entertain, and live in a cooperative loft community. This unit includes 1 assigned parking stall in the underground garage, community fitness center, and the option to have the unit partially furnished for an additional fee. Rent includes water, electric, and basic cable. Due to homeowner association rental rules a maximum of 2 people may reside in the unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/730-stinson-blvd-minneapolis-mn/310198
Property Id 310198

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5948751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Stinson Blvd have any available units?
730 Stinson Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Stinson Blvd have?
Some of 730 Stinson Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Stinson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
730 Stinson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Stinson Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 730 Stinson Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 730 Stinson Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 730 Stinson Blvd offers parking.
Does 730 Stinson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Stinson Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Stinson Blvd have a pool?
No, 730 Stinson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 730 Stinson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 730 Stinson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Stinson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Stinson Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 730 Stinson Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity