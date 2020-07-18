730 Stinson Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Available 08/01/20 Amazing Condo Loft Available Near UMN and NEast - Property Id: 310198



Welcome to the CW Lofts, a rare opportunity to rent in one of the best loft communities in the Cities. The space has been well maintained and improved since 2008. Full bath, large walk in closet with drawers and shelving, washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops with a free standing island, large living room area, and the south facing second floor deck are met to be enjoyed for someone who likes to cook, enjoy quiet, occasionally entertain, and live in a cooperative loft community. This unit includes 1 assigned parking stall in the underground garage, community fitness center, and the option to have the unit partially furnished for an additional fee. Rent includes water, electric, and basic cable. Due to homeowner association rental rules a maximum of 2 people may reside in the unit.

No Pets Allowed



