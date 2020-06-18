All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:59 PM

729 Se 8th Ave

729 Southeast 8th Avenue · (612) 382-4454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

729 Southeast 8th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
University Court
729 8th Ave SE
Minneapolis MN 55414

June 1, 2020 Move in! Others available for July/August& September

This is a 44 unit apartment complex built in 1963 by the University of Minnesota. It is located directly(bus stop is on the property) on the #2 and # 4 bus line. The apartments are spacious and have been updated with new carpet, kitchens and baths.

Deposit - $945
~ WATER, GARBAGE, INTERNET - Included in rent
~Deposit• Same as Rent (needed at lease signing).
~Application fee• $40 per person.
~Lease• June 1 2020-May 28 2021.
~Utilities- Tenant only pays Electricity
~ Pets• Cats Allowed($25/month)
~Parking• Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Se 8th Ave have any available units?
729 Se 8th Ave has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Se 8th Ave have?
Some of 729 Se 8th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Se 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
729 Se 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Se 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Se 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 729 Se 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 729 Se 8th Ave does offer parking.
Does 729 Se 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Se 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Se 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 729 Se 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 729 Se 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 729 Se 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Se 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Se 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
