729 Se 8th Ave

Amenities
University Court
729 8th Ave SE
Minneapolis MN 55414
June 1, 2020 Move in! Others available for July/August& September
This is a 44 unit apartment complex built in 1963 by the University of Minnesota. It is located directly(bus stop is on the property) on the #2 and # 4 bus line. The apartments are spacious and have been updated with new carpet, kitchens and baths.
Deposit - $945
~ WATER, GARBAGE, INTERNET - Included in rent
~Deposit• Same as Rent (needed at lease signing).
~Application fee• $40 per person.
~Lease• June 1 2020-May 28 2021.
~Utilities- Tenant only pays Electricity
~ Pets• Cats Allowed($25/month)
~Parking• Street Parking