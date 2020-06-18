729 Se 8th Ave

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

University Court

729 8th Ave SE

Minneapolis MN 55414



June 1, 2020 Move in! Others available for July/August& September



This is a 44 unit apartment complex built in 1963 by the University of Minnesota. It is located directly(bus stop is on the property) on the #2 and # 4 bus line. The apartments are spacious and have been updated with new carpet, kitchens and baths.



Deposit - $945

~ WATER, GARBAGE, INTERNET - Included in rent

~Deposit• Same as Rent (needed at lease signing).

~Application fee• $40 per person.

~Lease• June 1 2020-May 28 2021.

~Utilities- Tenant only pays Electricity

~ Pets• Cats Allowed($25/month)

~Parking• Street Parking