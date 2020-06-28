All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
718 Washington Avenue N
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

718 Washington Avenue N

718 North Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

718 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience true industrial loft style living in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood in this Soho Lofts FULLY FURNISHED 1BR, 1BA! Features include soaring 12 ft. ceilings, original exposed brick walls, exposed ductwork, polished concrete floors, modern kitchen with stainless/granite/subway tile backsplash, large bedroom with great closet and storage. Unit comes with 1 indoor heated parking stall. SOHO Lofts is a historic converted warehouse located right on Washington Ave, just steps to all that the North Loop neighborhood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Washington Avenue N have any available units?
718 Washington Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Washington Avenue N have?
Some of 718 Washington Avenue N's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Washington Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
718 Washington Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Washington Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 718 Washington Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 718 Washington Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 718 Washington Avenue N offers parking.
Does 718 Washington Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Washington Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Washington Avenue N have a pool?
No, 718 Washington Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 718 Washington Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 718 Washington Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Washington Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Washington Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
