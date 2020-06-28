718 Washington Avenue N

Amenities

Experience true industrial loft style living in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood in this Soho Lofts FULLY FURNISHED 1BR, 1BA! Features include soaring 12 ft. ceilings, original exposed brick walls, exposed ductwork, polished concrete floors, modern kitchen with stainless/granite/subway tile backsplash, large bedroom with great closet and storage. Unit comes with 1 indoor heated parking stall. SOHO Lofts is a historic converted warehouse located right on Washington Ave, just steps to all that the North Loop neighborhood has to offer.