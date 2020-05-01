All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
716 Washington Ave. Se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 Washington Ave. Se

716 Washington Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

716 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
gym
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
NO OTHER 1 Bedrooms like this available in the building, Subleasing mine!

FURNISHED!!!!!

GREAT DEAL on this Sublease!

700 on Washington Sublease for September - Huge 1 Bedroom Furnished!

716 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN

Great of Medical Students and Residency students!

Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartments

Internet and Cable TV included with rent

Rent is $1,275 per month

Off-street underground parking available for $150 per month.

Washer and dryer in unit

1 block from campus. hospital

Furnished apartment (Desk,. sofa, bed, tv, etc.)

Close to campus.

Get some peace and quiet in our single occupancy studio apartment option.

Featuring all the best amenities a student could need. Stainless steel appliances, furnished, with cable and internet included. Our community offers the most spacious one bedroom apartments in the heart of Stadium Village.

The complimentary access to wireless internet, our state-of-the-art cardio gym and indoor bike parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Washington Ave. Se have any available units?
716 Washington Ave. Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Washington Ave. Se have?
Some of 716 Washington Ave. Se's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Washington Ave. Se currently offering any rent specials?
716 Washington Ave. Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Washington Ave. Se pet-friendly?
No, 716 Washington Ave. Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 716 Washington Ave. Se offer parking?
Yes, 716 Washington Ave. Se offers parking.
Does 716 Washington Ave. Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Washington Ave. Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Washington Ave. Se have a pool?
No, 716 Washington Ave. Se does not have a pool.
Does 716 Washington Ave. Se have accessible units?
No, 716 Washington Ave. Se does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Washington Ave. Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Washington Ave. Se does not have units with dishwashers.

