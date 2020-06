Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Live in true modern loft living in the heart of the North Loop, in this 750+ square foot 710 Lofts 1BR, 1BA unit; located just blocks from Light Rail/Target Field/Skyway access. Perfect for professionals who work downtown but want to be in North Loop. This unit features finished concrete floors, concrete ceiling, exposed duct work, floor to ceiling windows and sunny balcony, and more! Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, water/sewer/trash, and a $50 Comcast credit each month.