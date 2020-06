Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live in the heart of the North Loop in this top floor, two level, corner unit at River Station, just two blocks from West River Parkway and one block from Washington Ave and all the restaurants and retail of the North Loop. Features hardwood flooring on main level, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, great light from tons of windows with blinds installed, fireplace, breakfast bar, balcony, & more. 16 Month Lease Term.