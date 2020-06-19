All apartments in Minneapolis
645 N 1st St Apt 119
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

645 N 1st St Apt 119

645 North 1st Street · (952) 893-9900
Location

645 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Come view this spacious two-level condo in downtown Minneapolis' fastest growing neighborhood today! Large, private patio overlooking a beautiful courtyard.

Hardwood floors and a half bath on the main level and recently updated carpet on stairwell and upper level. Upstairs includes a full bath, in-unit laundry, den and master suite. Extra storage is also available on the third floor of the building.

Pets allowed for additional fees; number and breed restrictions apply. No smoking. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Basic internet/cable is included with the rent! Unit includes parking stall No. 1.

Just a few blocks from Mississippi River, the iconic Parlour restaurant and Modist Brewing!

Security Deposit: $1,700. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries on how to begin the application process through the HOA or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 N 1st St Apt 119 have any available units?
645 N 1st St Apt 119 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 N 1st St Apt 119 have?
Some of 645 N 1st St Apt 119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 N 1st St Apt 119 currently offering any rent specials?
645 N 1st St Apt 119 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 N 1st St Apt 119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 N 1st St Apt 119 is pet friendly.
Does 645 N 1st St Apt 119 offer parking?
Yes, 645 N 1st St Apt 119 does offer parking.
Does 645 N 1st St Apt 119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 N 1st St Apt 119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 N 1st St Apt 119 have a pool?
No, 645 N 1st St Apt 119 does not have a pool.
Does 645 N 1st St Apt 119 have accessible units?
No, 645 N 1st St Apt 119 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 N 1st St Apt 119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 N 1st St Apt 119 does not have units with dishwashers.
