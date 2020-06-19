645 N 1st St Apt 119

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard parking garage internet access

Come view this spacious two-level condo in downtown Minneapolis' fastest growing neighborhood today! Large, private patio overlooking a beautiful courtyard.



Hardwood floors and a half bath on the main level and recently updated carpet on stairwell and upper level. Upstairs includes a full bath, in-unit laundry, den and master suite. Extra storage is also available on the third floor of the building.



Pets allowed for additional fees; number and breed restrictions apply. No smoking. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Basic internet/cable is included with the rent! Unit includes parking stall No. 1.



Just a few blocks from Mississippi River, the iconic Parlour restaurant and Modist Brewing!



Security Deposit: $1,700. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries on how to begin the application process through the HOA or to schedule a showing today!