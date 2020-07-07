635 Van Buren St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in prime walkable Northeast Minneapolis location. Just 3 blocks from Spyhouse and Dogwood coffee; Bauhaus, Able Seedhouse and Indeed breweries; and <15 minute walk to much more.



Amenities: updated kitchen, updated bath, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, storage, washer dryer, yard, and 2-car garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,150/month rent. $2,150 security deposit required.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Cody Fischer at 612-567-3990 to learn more.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.