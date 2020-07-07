All apartments in Minneapolis
635 Van Buren St Ne

635 Northeast Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Location

635 Northeast Van Buren Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in prime walkable Northeast Minneapolis location. Just 3 blocks from Spyhouse and Dogwood coffee; Bauhaus, Able Seedhouse and Indeed breweries; and <15 minute walk to much more.

Amenities: updated kitchen, updated bath, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, storage, washer dryer, yard, and 2-car garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,150/month rent. $2,150 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Cody Fischer at 612-567-3990 to learn more.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Van Buren St Ne have any available units?
635 Van Buren St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Van Buren St Ne have?
Some of 635 Van Buren St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Van Buren St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
635 Van Buren St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Van Buren St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Van Buren St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 635 Van Buren St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 635 Van Buren St Ne offers parking.
Does 635 Van Buren St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Van Buren St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Van Buren St Ne have a pool?
No, 635 Van Buren St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 635 Van Buren St Ne have accessible units?
No, 635 Van Buren St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Van Buren St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Van Buren St Ne has units with dishwashers.

