Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:51 PM

6111 Nicollet Avenue

6111 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom side by side duplex unit! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, as well as granite countertops! In unit laundry, central AC, an unfinished basement with a bonus rec room, extra storage space, and a 2 car detached garage (shared) are some other great features of this home. Snow Removal/Lawn Care Included!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKAR-fjfHp8&feature=youtu.be

Utilities Paid by Resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
6111 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 6111 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6111 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6111 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 6111 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 6111 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6111 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6111 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

