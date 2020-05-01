All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 6101 Xerxes Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
6101 Xerxes Avenue S
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

6101 Xerxes Avenue S

6101 Xerxes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6101 Xerxes Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available April 25th! This home was beautifully remodeled recently with high-end finishes offering 3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1890 sqft of finished living space. Open floor plan on the main level with walkout to the fully fenced private backyard and spacious deck. Fantastic space for entertaining. Highlights include a stunning kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances including a new range, updated flooring, stylish new fixtures, new front loading washer, and dryer, fresh paint, finished lower level, tons of windows allowing for plenty of natural light flow throughout, fenced front yard, and easy access to the 2 car garage. Certified Energy Fit Home by the CEE. Surrounding areas: Edina, Richfield, and Bloomington. Easy access to 62 and 35W. Dogs considered with additional pet rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. (Application fee $55 per adult) (1 Year Lease monthly rent $2,495.00 + $7 processing and reporting fee. Security deposit $2,495.00) 2 Year Lease monthly rent $2295.00 + $7 processing and reporting fee. Security deposit $2295.00)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue S have any available units?
6101 Xerxes Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Xerxes Avenue S have?
Some of 6101 Xerxes Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Xerxes Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Xerxes Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Xerxes Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Xerxes Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6101 Xerxes Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6101 Xerxes Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 6101 Xerxes Avenue S has a pool.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6101 Xerxes Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Xerxes Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Xerxes Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University