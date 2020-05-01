6101 Xerxes Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Available April 25th! This home was beautifully remodeled recently with high-end finishes offering 3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1890 sqft of finished living space. Open floor plan on the main level with walkout to the fully fenced private backyard and spacious deck. Fantastic space for entertaining. Highlights include a stunning kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances including a new range, updated flooring, stylish new fixtures, new front loading washer, and dryer, fresh paint, finished lower level, tons of windows allowing for plenty of natural light flow throughout, fenced front yard, and easy access to the 2 car garage. Certified Energy Fit Home by the CEE. Surrounding areas: Edina, Richfield, and Bloomington. Easy access to 62 and 35W. Dogs considered with additional pet rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. (Application fee $55 per adult) (1 Year Lease monthly rent $2,495.00 + $7 processing and reporting fee. Security deposit $2,495.00) 2 Year Lease monthly rent $2295.00 + $7 processing and reporting fee. Security deposit $2295.00)