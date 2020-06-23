All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

607 Washington Avenue S

607 County Road 152 · No Longer Available
Location

607 County Road 152, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Stunning Top floor brick & timber loft with hardwood floors & 15' ceilings, gourmet kitchen and rooftop den w/patio. Open plan includes master suite w/bath & walk-in closet. 2nd floor has a wet bar with ½ bath, integrated AV system & LED lighting. The 12’x15’ Rooftop Patio includes gas hookups for a grill and gas a fire pit. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall with 240V car-charging outlet, and one large climate controlled storage unit. Bike storage next to parking stall. 2nd indoor heated parking stall available for $150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Washington Avenue S have any available units?
607 Washington Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Washington Avenue S have?
Some of 607 Washington Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Washington Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
607 Washington Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Washington Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 607 Washington Avenue S offers parking.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have a pool?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
