607 Washington Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Stunning Top floor brick & timber loft with hardwood floors & 15' ceilings, gourmet kitchen and rooftop den w/patio. Open plan includes master suite w/bath & walk-in closet. 2nd floor has a wet bar with ½ bath, integrated AV system & LED lighting. The 12’x15’ Rooftop Patio includes gas hookups for a grill and gas a fire pit. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall with 240V car-charging outlet, and one large climate controlled storage unit. Bike storage next to parking stall. 2nd indoor heated parking stall available for $150 per month.