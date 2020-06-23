All apartments in Minneapolis
6045 Penn Avenue South

Location

6045 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is a great listing by Renters Warehouse. Will be a 3 bed 2 baths approx. 1600 sqf. Basement is in the process of having a bath and bed added and carpet replaced in the living room. This unit is very clean and will be ready to rent September 1st, 2018. Rent is $2100 with an additional $2100 for security deposit, $150 lease admin fee with a $7 monthly processing fee. Water, sewer and trash is covered by owner. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Tenant in this unit is responsible for snow removal. No pets. Owner is not participating in Section 8. To schedule a showing please EMAIL. Prospects must have 625+ credit and income of 3X monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Penn Avenue South have any available units?
6045 Penn Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 6045 Penn Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Penn Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Penn Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 6045 Penn Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 6045 Penn Avenue South offer parking?
No, 6045 Penn Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 6045 Penn Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Penn Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Penn Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6045 Penn Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Penn Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6045 Penn Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Penn Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6045 Penn Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 Penn Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 Penn Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
