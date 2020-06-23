6045 Penn Avenue South

Amenities

This is a great listing by Renters Warehouse. Will be a 3 bed 2 baths approx. 1600 sqf. Basement is in the process of having a bath and bed added and carpet replaced in the living room. This unit is very clean and will be ready to rent September 1st, 2018. Rent is $2100 with an additional $2100 for security deposit, $150 lease admin fee with a $7 monthly processing fee. Water, sewer and trash is covered by owner. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Tenant in this unit is responsible for snow removal. No pets. Owner is not participating in Section 8. To schedule a showing please EMAIL. Prospects must have 625+ credit and income of 3X monthly rent.