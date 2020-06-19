All apartments in Minneapolis
580 N 2nd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

580 N 2nd Street

580 North 2nd Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

580 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Move into a NEWLY REMODELED top floor 2BR, 2BA at River Station, located in the heart of the North Loop! Photos are of current condition, but Owner is installing brand new hard surface flooring prior to occupancy to transform this 2BR for new tenants. Offering serene, great privacy on the top floor, this north and east facing unit features a fireplace, master suite, window treatments installed, large private balcony and great courtyard views. Included in rent is indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and in-unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 N 2nd Street have any available units?
580 N 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 580 N 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
580 N 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 580 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 580 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 580 N 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 N 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 580 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 580 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 N 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
