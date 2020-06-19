580 N 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

Move into a NEWLY REMODELED top floor 2BR, 2BA at River Station, located in the heart of the North Loop! Photos are of current condition, but Owner is installing brand new hard surface flooring prior to occupancy to transform this 2BR for new tenants. Offering serene, great privacy on the top floor, this north and east facing unit features a fireplace, master suite, window treatments installed, large private balcony and great courtyard views. Included in rent is indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and in-unit washer/dryer.