5545 Nicollet Avenue

This is a unique Single Family home in South Minneapolis the home is not very large but in excellent condition and has a large fenced in yard. Please note that there is no driveway so street parking is required.



The pictures of the home were just taken. All living space is on the main level and the basement has laundry, storage and is very clean. Bedroom 2 is 8x10 and the first bedroom is slightly larger than that.



The living room has good space and there is a 3 season porch.



There is a storage shed included in the rent.



As a tenant you will be responsible for all lawn, snow and utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/14/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.