Last updated June 10 2019 at 3:59 PM

5545 Nicollet Avenue

5545 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5545 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a unique Single Family home in South Minneapolis the home is not very large but in excellent condition and has a large fenced in yard. Please note that there is no driveway so street parking is required.

The pictures of the home were just taken. All living space is on the main level and the basement has laundry, storage and is very clean. Bedroom 2 is 8x10 and the first bedroom is slightly larger than that.

The living room has good space and there is a 3 season porch.

There is a storage shed included in the rent.

As a tenant you will be responsible for all lawn, snow and utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
5545 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5545 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5545 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5545 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
No, 5545 Nicollet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5545 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 5545 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5545 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5545 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5545 Nicollet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5545 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
