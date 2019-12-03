Amenities
5538 Grand Ave S - Property Id: 150490
FOR RENT: Single Family Home! - $1,500/month
5538 Grand Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://youtu.be/fGn2PIz6vqM
*DO NOT COMPLETE TURBO APP
*CALL FOR AN FREE APPLICATION
Available Now: September 1st 2019
Description:
One & A Half Story Home
Located Near Tangletown In Southwest Minneapolis Neighborhood
3 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
3 Season Porch
Additional Off-Street Parking
Lease:
Security Deposit $1,500
Monthly Rent: $1,500
Must have 3 good references from past landlords (NO EXCEPTIONS)
Requires Weekly Lawn Mowing & Snow Removal
1 Year Lease Intervals
No Pets
No Smoking
No Unlawful Detainers
Call Tyler For More Details 612-234-2820
No charge for submitting an application that we provide.
If your application is accepted, then we will ask you for $40 to perform a background check. (Non-Refundable)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150490p
Property Id 150490
(RLNE5113629)