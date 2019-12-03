All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5538 Grand Ave S
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

5538 Grand Ave S

5538 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5538 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5538 Grand Ave S - Property Id: 150490

FOR RENT: Single Family Home! - $1,500/month

5538 Grand Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419

VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://youtu.be/fGn2PIz6vqM

*DO NOT COMPLETE TURBO APP
*CALL FOR AN FREE APPLICATION

Available Now: September 1st 2019

Description:
One & A Half Story Home
Located Near Tangletown In Southwest Minneapolis Neighborhood
3 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
3 Season Porch
Additional Off-Street Parking

Lease:
Security Deposit $1,500
Monthly Rent: $1,500
Must have 3 good references from past landlords (NO EXCEPTIONS)
Requires Weekly Lawn Mowing & Snow Removal
1 Year Lease Intervals
No Pets
No Smoking
No Unlawful Detainers

Call Tyler For More Details 612-234-2820
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://youtu.be/fGn2PIz6vqM

*DO NOT COMPLETE TURBO APP
*CALL FOR AN FREE APPLICATION

No charge for submitting an application that we provide.
If your application is accepted, then we will ask you for $40 to perform a background check. (Non-Refundable)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150490p
Property Id 150490

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 Grand Ave S have any available units?
5538 Grand Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5538 Grand Ave S have?
Some of 5538 Grand Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 Grand Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5538 Grand Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 Grand Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5538 Grand Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5538 Grand Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5538 Grand Ave S offers parking.
Does 5538 Grand Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5538 Grand Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 Grand Ave S have a pool?
No, 5538 Grand Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5538 Grand Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5538 Grand Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 Grand Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 Grand Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
