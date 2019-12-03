Amenities

5538 Grand Ave S - Property Id: 150490



FOR RENT: Single Family Home! - $1,500/month



5538 Grand Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55419



VIDEO WALKTHROUGH: https://youtu.be/fGn2PIz6vqM



*DO NOT COMPLETE TURBO APP

*CALL FOR AN FREE APPLICATION



Available Now: September 1st 2019



Description:

One & A Half Story Home

Located Near Tangletown In Southwest Minneapolis Neighborhood

3 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

2 Car Garage

3 Season Porch

Additional Off-Street Parking



Lease:

Security Deposit $1,500

Monthly Rent: $1,500

Must have 3 good references from past landlords (NO EXCEPTIONS)

Requires Weekly Lawn Mowing & Snow Removal

1 Year Lease Intervals

No Pets

No Smoking

No Unlawful Detainers



Call Tyler For More Details 612-234-2820

No charge for submitting an application that we provide.

If your application is accepted, then we will ask you for $40 to perform a background check. (Non-Refundable)

