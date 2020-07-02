5522 Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious single family home has a welcoming front porch, hardwood floors and lots of windows letting in tons of natural light. The front entry leads to a semi-open concept living room and dining area and then to a kitchen with newer appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. All three bedrooms are on the main floor and are a good size as well as the main bath and ample storage closets. Downstairs there is a big family room area with a fireplace, a bonus room or office space, second bathroom as well as a laundry area. A huge fenced backyard and a detached garage complete the home. The south Minneapolis location is close to shopping and parks as well as easy access to Highway 62 and 35W. Sorry, no pets. Snow removal and lawn care included. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.