All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5522 Garfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5522 Garfield Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:55 PM

5522 Garfield Avenue

5522 Garfield Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5522 Garfield Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious single family home has a welcoming front porch, hardwood floors and lots of windows letting in tons of natural light. The front entry leads to a semi-open concept living room and dining area and then to a kitchen with newer appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. All three bedrooms are on the main floor and are a good size as well as the main bath and ample storage closets. Downstairs there is a big family room area with a fireplace, a bonus room or office space, second bathroom as well as a laundry area. A huge fenced backyard and a detached garage complete the home. The south Minneapolis location is close to shopping and parks as well as easy access to Highway 62 and 35W. Sorry, no pets. Snow removal and lawn care included. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
5522 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 5522 Garfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5522 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 5522 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5522 Garfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 5522 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5522 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University