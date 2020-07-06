All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 22 2020

5414 33 Road Avenue S

5414 33rd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

5414 33rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this new listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bed, 1 bath home is only 650 square feet. It may be small, but it has brand new finishes and its size will make it easy to manage. Are you sick of apartment rentals with thin walls? Come home to your own garage, house with no common walls, and your own yard. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn & snow, and spring & fall cleanups. The two bedrooms are on the small side, but the home is ready to go. $55 App Fee (per adult) / A One-Time $150 Lease Admin Fee. Hurry up and come check it out. This will rent really fast at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 33 Road Avenue S have any available units?
5414 33 Road Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5414 33 Road Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5414 33 Road Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 33 Road Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5414 33 Road Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5414 33 Road Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5414 33 Road Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5414 33 Road Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 33 Road Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 33 Road Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5414 33 Road Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5414 33 Road Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5414 33 Road Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 33 Road Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 33 Road Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 33 Road Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 33 Road Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

