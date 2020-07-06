5414 33 Road Avenue S

Amenities

Come see this new listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bed, 1 bath home is only 650 square feet. It may be small, but it has brand new finishes and its size will make it easy to manage. Are you sick of apartment rentals with thin walls? Come home to your own garage, house with no common walls, and your own yard. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn & snow, and spring & fall cleanups. The two bedrooms are on the small side, but the home is ready to go. $55 App Fee (per adult) / A One-Time $150 Lease Admin Fee. Hurry up and come check it out. This will rent really fast at this price.