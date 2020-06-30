All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5345 28th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5345 28th Avenue South
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:03 PM

5345 28th Avenue South

5345 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5345 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Keewaydin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nestled in the East Nokomis neighborhood, this gem is a few short blocks from Lake Nokomis and close to Hwy 62 for an easy commute available Feb. 28! This single-family home has three levels of living. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, living room, kitchen and formal dining room. Upper level features the master bedroom with built-ins and a finished lower level with a family room and bathroom. Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, 2-car detached garage, central air conditioning, dishwasher, cedar closets, water softener, a fenced-in yard and back deck! Located in Minneapolis Special School District #1. Sorry, no pets permitted (exceptions may be made for small pets, inquire for details and additional fees) and no smoking. Security Deposit: $1,850. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 28th Avenue South have any available units?
5345 28th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 28th Avenue South have?
Some of 5345 28th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 28th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5345 28th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 28th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5345 28th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5345 28th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5345 28th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5345 28th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5345 28th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 28th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5345 28th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5345 28th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5345 28th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 28th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5345 28th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University