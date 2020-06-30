5345 28th Avenue South

Amenities

Nestled in the East Nokomis neighborhood, this gem is a few short blocks from Lake Nokomis and close to Hwy 62 for an easy commute available Feb. 28! This single-family home has three levels of living. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, living room, kitchen and formal dining room. Upper level features the master bedroom with built-ins and a finished lower level with a family room and bathroom. Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, 2-car detached garage, central air conditioning, dishwasher, cedar closets, water softener, a fenced-in yard and back deck! Located in Minneapolis Special School District #1. Sorry, no pets permitted (exceptions may be made for small pets, inquire for details and additional fees) and no smoking. Security Deposit: $1,850. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!