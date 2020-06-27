All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5321 Irving Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5321 Irving Ave S
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

5321 Irving Ave S

5321 Irving Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5321 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available August 1st

Max. 4 occupants, no subsidy housing. Dog under 50lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $500 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet, no cats.

Beautiful 1 1/2 story Tudor in the Lynnhurst neighborhood. Walking distance to Saguaros, Pizzeria Lola, Kowalski's, Minnehaha Creek and Lake Harriet. Great family home in a kid friendly neighborhood.

Main floor has nice size living room with wood fireplace. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen area. Kitchen remodeled by a popular TV show. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a full size bathroom. Beautiful reclaimed wood wall in the third bedroom. Wall unit air conditioning throughout the home. Back entry off kitchen to the 2 car ATTACHED garage with work bench and tool board.

Second floor offers a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, desk area, and 3/4 master bathroom.

Lower level basement is clean, laundry area with washer/dryer, tons of storage space with built-in shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Irving Ave S have any available units?
5321 Irving Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Irving Ave S have?
Some of 5321 Irving Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Irving Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Irving Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Irving Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 Irving Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5321 Irving Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Irving Ave S offers parking.
Does 5321 Irving Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5321 Irving Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Irving Ave S have a pool?
No, 5321 Irving Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5321 Irving Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5321 Irving Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Irving Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 Irving Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University