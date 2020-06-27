5321 Irving Ave S

Amenities
Available August 1st
Max. 4 occupants, no subsidy housing. Dog under 50lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $500 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet, no cats.
Beautiful 1 1/2 story Tudor in the Lynnhurst neighborhood. Walking distance to Saguaros, Pizzeria Lola, Kowalski's, Minnehaha Creek and Lake Harriet. Great family home in a kid friendly neighborhood.
Main floor has nice size living room with wood fireplace. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen area. Kitchen remodeled by a popular TV show. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a full size bathroom. Beautiful reclaimed wood wall in the third bedroom. Wall unit air conditioning throughout the home. Back entry off kitchen to the 2 car ATTACHED garage with work bench and tool board.
Second floor offers a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, desk area, and 3/4 master bathroom.
Lower level basement is clean, laundry area with washer/dryer, tons of storage space with built-in shelving.