5321 Irving Ave S

Available August 1st



Max. 4 occupants, no subsidy housing. Dog under 50lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $500 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet, no cats.



Beautiful 1 1/2 story Tudor in the Lynnhurst neighborhood. Walking distance to Saguaros, Pizzeria Lola, Kowalski's, Minnehaha Creek and Lake Harriet. Great family home in a kid friendly neighborhood.



Main floor has nice size living room with wood fireplace. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen area. Kitchen remodeled by a popular TV show. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a full size bathroom. Beautiful reclaimed wood wall in the third bedroom. Wall unit air conditioning throughout the home. Back entry off kitchen to the 2 car ATTACHED garage with work bench and tool board.



Second floor offers a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, desk area, and 3/4 master bathroom.



Lower level basement is clean, laundry area with washer/dryer, tons of storage space with built-in shelving.