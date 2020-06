Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

Adorable SFH in quiet neighborhood - Enjoy this 3 bedroom single family house. HUGE 2 car garage. You can rent this home for $1300 per month and you pay all the utilities. No pets, no smoking, no UD's or felonies. Contact Dawn for a showing 612.840.1665 (24 hours notice is required)



(RLNE4471430)