Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:04 PM

521 S 7th Street

521 South 7th Street · (651) 330-8000
Location

521 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Elliot Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A wall of windows! This condominium can be used for a business as long as the owner occupies the unit. Live and work in the middle of downtown! Spacious unit has about 1000 feet of living space on each level. There is a loft that has doubled as an area for a 3rd bed for guests or storage space. The unit is ground floor with separate access direct to the sidewalk which is convenient for business, pets or just getting in and out without the hassle of the elevator. Unit has 3 entrances, the basement entrance will take you to the elevator which will bring you to the roof top deck where there is plenty of room for entertaining with lounges, tables, community grills and sunshine. The unit has been a real estate office for the last 8 years. Any light business should be approved by the board.Unit offered with corporate furnishes for $4,350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S 7th Street have any available units?
521 S 7th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 S 7th Street have?
Some of 521 S 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 S 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 521 S 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 521 S 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S 7th Street have a pool?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 S 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
