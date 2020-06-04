521 S 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage

A wall of windows! This condominium can be used for a business as long as the owner occupies the unit. Live and work in the middle of downtown! Spacious unit has about 1000 feet of living space on each level. There is a loft that has doubled as an area for a 3rd bed for guests or storage space. The unit is ground floor with separate access direct to the sidewalk which is convenient for business, pets or just getting in and out without the hassle of the elevator. Unit has 3 entrances, the basement entrance will take you to the elevator which will bring you to the roof top deck where there is plenty of room for entertaining with lounges, tables, community grills and sunshine. The unit has been a real estate office for the last 8 years. Any light business should be approved by the board.Unit offered with corporate furnishes for $4,350