52 Groveland Ter Apt 316.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

52 Groveland Ter - 316 Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Condo: Available June 1st! - Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the 3rd floor overlooking the beautiful downtown skyline, sculpture garden, and the walker art museum. Minutes away from downtown attractions and everything the city has to offer. This unit comes with heated parking garage space, washer & dryer in unit, dishwasher, and many more amenities. Enjoy the shared fitness room, pool, entertainment center, and sauna. Unit includes cable, internet, gas, water, and trash. Future tenant is responsible for electricity only. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please feel free to email: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com. Thank you.



(RLNE5730341)