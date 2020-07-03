All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

5121 France Avenue S

5121 France Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5121 France Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This home is in a prime location and available JUNE 1st! Just a quick walk to 50th and France where you'll find many great shops and restaurants. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 1600 sq. ft of living space. There are 2 bed/1 bath on the main level and 1 bed/ 1 bath down stairs with an extra living room. The main floor has hard wood floors and there is a warm and sunny den/ office or dining area with tons of natural lighting. The home has a 1 car detached garage with a long driveway for extra parking. Great backyard to enjoy all that Minnesota weather has to offer. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $1,575) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,575) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!) (Copy and Paste to view video) Virtual Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkWBjjuZwSk&t=11s or PLEASE EMAIL blang@renterswarehouse.com Application fee is $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 France Avenue S have any available units?
5121 France Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 France Avenue S have?
Some of 5121 France Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 France Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5121 France Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 France Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 France Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5121 France Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5121 France Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5121 France Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 France Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 France Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5121 France Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5121 France Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5121 France Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 France Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 France Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

