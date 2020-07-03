5121 France Avenue S

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This home is in a prime location and available JUNE 1st! Just a quick walk to 50th and France where you'll find many great shops and restaurants. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 1600 sq. ft of living space. There are 2 bed/1 bath on the main level and 1 bed/ 1 bath down stairs with an extra living room. The main floor has hard wood floors and there is a warm and sunny den/ office or dining area with tons of natural lighting. The home has a 1 car detached garage with a long driveway for extra parking. Great backyard to enjoy all that Minnesota weather has to offer. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $1,575) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,575) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!) (Copy and Paste to view video) Virtual Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkWBjjuZwSk&t=11s or PLEASE EMAIL blang@renterswarehouse.com Application fee is $55 per adult.