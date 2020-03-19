5015 Bloomington Avenue

Amenities
Lower duplex unit located blocks from Lake Nokomis and Minnehaha Falls and extensive running/biking trails. Charming neighborhood. Minutes to Matt’s Bar, 5-8 Club, Target, Mall of America just to name a few!
INTERACTIVE 3D TOUR:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sAivbj69ayi&brand=0
Amenities include:
-Central air
-Dishwasher
-Fiber internet ready
-Hardwood floors
-In-unit laundry
-Private deck
-Updated kitchen and bathroom
-Tons of storage
Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats and small dogs allowed.
Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,625/month rent. $1,625 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact us to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.