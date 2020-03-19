All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 16 2020

5015 Bloomington Avenue

5015 Bloomington Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Bloomington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Lower duplex unit located blocks from Lake Nokomis and Minnehaha Falls and extensive running/biking trails. Charming neighborhood. Minutes to Matt’s Bar, 5-8 Club, Target, Mall of America just to name a few!

INTERACTIVE 3D TOUR:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sAivbj69ayi&brand=0

Amenities include:
-Central air
-Dishwasher
-Fiber internet ready
-Hardwood floors
-In-unit laundry
-Private deck
-Updated kitchen and bathroom
-Tons of storage

Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats and small dogs allowed.

Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,625/month rent. $1,625 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact us to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Bloomington Avenue have any available units?
5015 Bloomington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 Bloomington Avenue have?
Some of 5015 Bloomington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Bloomington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Bloomington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Bloomington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Bloomington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Bloomington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Bloomington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5015 Bloomington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5015 Bloomington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Bloomington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5015 Bloomington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Bloomington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5015 Bloomington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Bloomington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Bloomington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
