5015 Bloomington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Lower duplex unit located blocks from Lake Nokomis and Minnehaha Falls and extensive running/biking trails. Charming neighborhood. Minutes to Matt’s Bar, 5-8 Club, Target, Mall of America just to name a few!



INTERACTIVE 3D TOUR:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sAivbj69ayi&brand=0



Amenities include:

-Central air

-Dishwasher

-Fiber internet ready

-Hardwood floors

-In-unit laundry

-Private deck

-Updated kitchen and bathroom

-Tons of storage



Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats and small dogs allowed.



Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,625/month rent. $1,625 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact us to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.