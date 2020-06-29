All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5005 Abbott Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5005 Abbott Avenue South
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

5005 Abbott Avenue South

5005 Abbott Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5005 Abbott Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walk to 50th & France Ave - Property Id: 19571

***HUGE SIGNING INCENTIVE!! Free 2 months rent until January 1. Current tenant pays incentive ***Cute bungalow within walking distance to 50th & France Ave. 2/1 with large basement that can be used as a bedroom. New appliances. Nice size fenced in yard for your pup :). Detached garage. Tenant pays for all utilities & lawn care.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19571
Property Id 19571

(RLNE5517174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Abbott Avenue South have any available units?
5005 Abbott Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Abbott Avenue South have?
Some of 5005 Abbott Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Abbott Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Abbott Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Abbott Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Abbott Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Abbott Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Abbott Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5005 Abbott Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 Abbott Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Abbott Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5005 Abbott Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Abbott Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5005 Abbott Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Abbott Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Abbott Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University