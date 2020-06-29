***HUGE SIGNING INCENTIVE!! Free 2 months rent until January 1. Current tenant pays incentive ***Cute bungalow within walking distance to 50th & France Ave. 2/1 with large basement that can be used as a bedroom. New appliances. Nice size fenced in yard for your pup :). Detached garage. Tenant pays for all utilities & lawn care. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19571 Property Id 19571
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5005 Abbott Avenue South have any available units?
5005 Abbott Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.