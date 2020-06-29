5005 Abbott Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Walk to 50th & France Ave - Property Id: 19571



***HUGE SIGNING INCENTIVE!! Free 2 months rent until January 1. Current tenant pays incentive ***Cute bungalow within walking distance to 50th & France Ave. 2/1 with large basement that can be used as a bedroom. New appliances. Nice size fenced in yard for your pup :). Detached garage. Tenant pays for all utilities & lawn care.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19571

Property Id 19571



(RLNE5517174)