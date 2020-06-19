All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5001 34th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5001 34th Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5001 34th Avenue North

5001 34th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5001 34th Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Minnehaha

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! $1500 credit toward 1st month rent! This newly updated home is move in ready and boasts many great features. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level make living very functional. New roof, New furnace and ac system installed, new water heater, new electrical panel, updated bathrooms, new flooring and paint throughout. New hardware and appliances. Finished basement makes a great additional family space. Turn this huge 0.4 acre corner lot into your own sanctuary or watch the kids explore and enjoy the mini basketball ball court.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 34th Avenue North have any available units?
5001 34th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 34th Avenue North have?
Some of 5001 34th Avenue North's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 34th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5001 34th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 34th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 34th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5001 34th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 5001 34th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 5001 34th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 34th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 34th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5001 34th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5001 34th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5001 34th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 34th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 34th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University