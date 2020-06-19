5001 34th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! $1500 credit toward 1st month rent! This newly updated home is move in ready and boasts many great features. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level make living very functional. New roof, New furnace and ac system installed, new water heater, new electrical panel, updated bathrooms, new flooring and paint throughout. New hardware and appliances. Finished basement makes a great additional family space. Turn this huge 0.4 acre corner lot into your own sanctuary or watch the kids explore and enjoy the mini basketball ball court.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.