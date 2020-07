Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

4Marq is a 30-story, 261-unit luxury high rise community located in Minneapolis' downtown central business district. 4Marq is comprised of alcove, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, private patios, and more. 4Marq offers a wide range of amenities including a stunning 360-degree panoramic rooftop deck, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, concierge services, private parking in an enclosed on-site ramp, pet-friendly environment, and indoor and outdoor lounge areas.