4845 Xerxes Avenue South

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Charming home fully remodeled in 2017 with many custom upgrades and plenty of natural light. Kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, crisp white cabinets and stylish subway tile backsplash. Dining room with original built-ins. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Lovely remodeled full bath. Great backyard with 6' privacy fenced deck. Detached 2 car garage. Blocks from Lake Harriet and shops and restaurants at 50th and France.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4845-xerxes-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55410-usa/d55fb338-c207-46b1-b8cd-62d0c6f9d44f



(RLNE5037946)