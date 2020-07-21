All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

4845 Xerxes Avenue South

4845 Xerxes Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Charming home fully remodeled in 2017 with many custom upgrades and plenty of natural light. Kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, crisp white cabinets and stylish subway tile backsplash. Dining room with original built-ins. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Lovely remodeled full bath. Great backyard with 6' privacy fenced deck. Detached 2 car garage. Blocks from Lake Harriet and shops and restaurants at 50th and France.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4845-xerxes-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55410-usa/d55fb338-c207-46b1-b8cd-62d0c6f9d44f

(RLNE5037946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 Xerxes Avenue South have any available units?
4845 Xerxes Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 Xerxes Avenue South have?
Some of 4845 Xerxes Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 Xerxes Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4845 Xerxes Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 Xerxes Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4845 Xerxes Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 4845 Xerxes Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4845 Xerxes Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4845 Xerxes Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4845 Xerxes Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 Xerxes Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4845 Xerxes Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4845 Xerxes Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4845 Xerxes Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 Xerxes Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 Xerxes Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
