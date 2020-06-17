All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4831 Dupont Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4831 Dupont Ave N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4831 Dupont Ave N

4831 North Dupont Avenue · (612) 434-6303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4831 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4831 Dupont Ave N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home!
-Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.
-8 minutes away from shingle creek crossings
-Close to many parks, restaurants, and shopping destinations
-Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
-Requirements:
2.5 times the rent in income (Separate or combined)
No criminal background history/No prior evictions
If you are interested in scheduling a showing please Email: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com , thank you!

(RLNE5637901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 Dupont Ave N have any available units?
4831 Dupont Ave N has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4831 Dupont Ave N have?
Some of 4831 Dupont Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 Dupont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Dupont Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Dupont Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4831 Dupont Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4831 Dupont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4831 Dupont Ave N does offer parking.
Does 4831 Dupont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 Dupont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Dupont Ave N have a pool?
No, 4831 Dupont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4831 Dupont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4831 Dupont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Dupont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4831 Dupont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4831 Dupont Ave N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity