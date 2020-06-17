Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home!

-Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.

-8 minutes away from shingle creek crossings

-Close to many parks, restaurants, and shopping destinations

-Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

-Requirements:

2.5 times the rent in income (Separate or combined)

No criminal background history/No prior evictions

If you are interested in scheduling a showing please Email: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com , thank you!



