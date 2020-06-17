Amenities
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home!
-Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.
-8 minutes away from shingle creek crossings
-Close to many parks, restaurants, and shopping destinations
-Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
-Requirements:
2.5 times the rent in income (Separate or combined)
No criminal background history/No prior evictions
If you are interested in scheduling a showing please Email: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com , thank you!
(RLNE5637901)