48 Groveland Terrace

48 Groveland Terrace · (612) 254-0149
Location

48 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B306 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Sunny 2 bedroom plus office area, 2BA condo at Groveland Terrace, just steps from The Walker & Sculpture Garden. Fully updated former mode condo features hardwood floors throughout living area, stainless appliances, stone counters, large balcony with pleasant views, huge master suite, washer/dryer in unit and more. Just steps to downtown & uptown, with easy access out of city to 94, 394, & 35W. Amazing amenities including outdoor pool with dramatic downtown skyline views, community/party room, workout room and plenty of guest parking! Additional indoor monthly parking for rent across the street at Walker Art Center. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Groveland Terrace have any available units?
48 Groveland Terrace has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Groveland Terrace have?
Some of 48 Groveland Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Groveland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
48 Groveland Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Groveland Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 48 Groveland Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 48 Groveland Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 48 Groveland Terrace does offer parking.
Does 48 Groveland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Groveland Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Groveland Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 48 Groveland Terrace has a pool.
Does 48 Groveland Terrace have accessible units?
No, 48 Groveland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Groveland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Groveland Terrace has units with dishwashers.
