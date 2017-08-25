48 Groveland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Sunny 2 bedroom plus office area, 2BA condo at Groveland Terrace, just steps from The Walker & Sculpture Garden. Fully updated former mode condo features hardwood floors throughout living area, stainless appliances, stone counters, large balcony with pleasant views, huge master suite, washer/dryer in unit and more. Just steps to downtown & uptown, with easy access out of city to 94, 394, & 35W. Amazing amenities including outdoor pool with dramatic downtown skyline views, community/party room, workout room and plenty of guest parking! Additional indoor monthly parking for rent across the street at Walker Art Center. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, basic cable and internet.