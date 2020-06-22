465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Downtown West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Live at the most convenient location in downtown Minneapolis! Step out your front door and right onto the light rail or walk to one of the many local restaurants. Raining or Snowing? The Nic on 5th is Skyway connected! Photos of a similar unit. Pricing and availability subject to change every 48 hours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 465 Nicollet Mall have any available units?
465 Nicollet Mall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.