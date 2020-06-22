465 Nicollet Mall

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher elevator hot tub microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator hot tub

Live at the most convenient location in downtown Minneapolis! Step out your front door and right onto the light rail or walk to one of the many local restaurants. Raining or Snowing? The Nic on 5th is Skyway connected! Photos of a similar unit. Pricing and availability subject to change every 48 hours.