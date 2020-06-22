All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

465 Nicollet Mall

465 Nicollet Mall · No Longer Available
Location

465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Downtown West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Live at the most convenient location in downtown Minneapolis! Step out your front door and right onto the light rail or walk to one of the many local restaurants. Raining or Snowing? The Nic on 5th is Skyway connected! Photos of a similar unit. Pricing and availability subject to change every 48 hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Nicollet Mall have any available units?
465 Nicollet Mall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 Nicollet Mall have?
Some of 465 Nicollet Mall's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Nicollet Mall currently offering any rent specials?
465 Nicollet Mall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Nicollet Mall pet-friendly?
No, 465 Nicollet Mall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 465 Nicollet Mall offer parking?
No, 465 Nicollet Mall does not offer parking.
Does 465 Nicollet Mall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Nicollet Mall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Nicollet Mall have a pool?
No, 465 Nicollet Mall does not have a pool.
Does 465 Nicollet Mall have accessible units?
No, 465 Nicollet Mall does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Nicollet Mall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 Nicollet Mall has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

