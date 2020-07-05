4557 South 32nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

This charming 1302 sq ft, 3 bedroom house in the Ericsson neighborhood of South Minneapolis is perfectly located four blocks west of the 46th street light rail and transit station, 5 blocks east of lake Hiawatha and two blocks south of Northrop Elementary. Across the street are tennis courts and, down the hill, beautiful Minnehaha creek is perfect for relaxing strolls, runs or bike rides. Very nice quiet neighborhood.



Kitchen is newly renovated with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and art deco fixtures throughout. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on second floor. 4-season sunroom overlooks the back yard. Fenced in yard has eleven fruit trees and shrubs (including cherry, plum, and honeycrisp apples), native plants and a small pond. 1 car garage with extra space.



Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, gas range, tennis courts, coy pond, front sitting porch, 4-season porch, bike trails, minnehaha creek, and fruit trees and shrubs. No Utilities included. Credit score of 600 or higher. No section 8. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required. If this ad is still up, the house is still available. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.