4557 South 32nd Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

4557 South 32nd Avenue

4557 32nd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

4557 32nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Ericsson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
This charming 1302 sq ft, 3 bedroom house in the Ericsson neighborhood of South Minneapolis is perfectly located four blocks west of the 46th street light rail and transit station, 5 blocks east of lake Hiawatha and two blocks south of Northrop Elementary. Across the street are tennis courts and, down the hill, beautiful Minnehaha creek is perfect for relaxing strolls, runs or bike rides. Very nice quiet neighborhood.

Kitchen is newly renovated with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and art deco fixtures throughout. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on second floor. 4-season sunroom overlooks the back yard. Fenced in yard has eleven fruit trees and shrubs (including cherry, plum, and honeycrisp apples), native plants and a small pond. 1 car garage with extra space.

Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, gas range, tennis courts, coy pond, front sitting porch, 4-season porch, bike trails, minnehaha creek, and fruit trees and shrubs. No Utilities included. Credit score of 600 or higher. No section 8. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required. If this ad is still up, the house is still available. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 South 32nd Avenue have any available units?
4557 South 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 South 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 4557 South 32nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 South 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4557 South 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 South 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4557 South 32nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4557 South 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4557 South 32nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 4557 South 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4557 South 32nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 South 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4557 South 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4557 South 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4557 South 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 South 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 South 32nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

