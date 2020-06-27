4554 Sheridan Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this "turn-key" 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Victory

Memorial Pkwy w/ easy commute to downtown! Recently updated with stainless kitchen appliances, new carpet and paint throughout the home as well!

Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and tile in the kitchen & bathrooms! Well-behaved pets ok, must be approved by landlord. $40 application fee per adult. Security deposit is due upon acceptance of application. Available 10/01/19. Street parking only. No felonies or evictions. Income must be verifiable and 2.5x the rent. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.