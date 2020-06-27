4554 Sheridan Avenue N

Amenities
Welcome home to this "turn-key" 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Victory
Memorial Pkwy w/ easy commute to downtown! Recently updated with stainless kitchen appliances, new carpet and paint throughout the home as well!
Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and tile in the kitchen & bathrooms! Well-behaved pets ok, must be approved by landlord. $40 application fee per adult. Security deposit is due upon acceptance of application. Available 10/01/19. Street parking only. No felonies or evictions. Income must be verifiable and 2.5x the rent. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.