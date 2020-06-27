All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

4554 Sheridan Avenue N

4554 North Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4554 North Sheridan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this "turn-key" 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near Victory
Memorial Pkwy w/ easy commute to downtown! Recently updated with stainless kitchen appliances, new carpet and paint throughout the home as well!
Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and tile in the kitchen & bathrooms! Well-behaved pets ok, must be approved by landlord. $40 application fee per adult. Security deposit is due upon acceptance of application. Available 10/01/19. Street parking only. No felonies or evictions. Income must be verifiable and 2.5x the rent. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4554 Sheridan Avenue N have any available units?
4554 Sheridan Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4554 Sheridan Avenue N have?
Some of 4554 Sheridan Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4554 Sheridan Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4554 Sheridan Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4554 Sheridan Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4554 Sheridan Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 4554 Sheridan Avenue N offer parking?
No, 4554 Sheridan Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 4554 Sheridan Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4554 Sheridan Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4554 Sheridan Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4554 Sheridan Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4554 Sheridan Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4554 Sheridan Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4554 Sheridan Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4554 Sheridan Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
