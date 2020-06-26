All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

4523 Camden Ave N

4523 North Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4523 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Camden Neighborhood! Dining room that is open with living room, built-in hutch, hardwood flooring, cozy porch off front of home, fenced yard and spacious upper level bedroom. Double garage with fenced in yard!
This home has great charm and would love someone who can appreciate that.

Available - 10/01/2019

Tenant is responsible for sewer/water, gas, electricity, and trash. Ask for Pet Policy . $35/month charge for washer/dryer. This is a 1 year lease.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,750+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Camden Ave N have any available units?
4523 Camden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Camden Ave N have?
Some of 4523 Camden Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Camden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Camden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Camden Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 Camden Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4523 Camden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Camden Ave N offers parking.
Does 4523 Camden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 Camden Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Camden Ave N have a pool?
No, 4523 Camden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Camden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4523 Camden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Camden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Camden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
