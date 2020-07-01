All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

4507 Camden Ave N

4507 North Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4507 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath is just what you have been searching for! Full of character and in a convenient location makes it a perfect home.
This home is freshly painted to give it just the right look. Do you love modern cabinets? Check out the newly refreshed kitchen and unique archways, plus the classic built in hutch in the living room. This home also comes with a newer double car garage that is perfect for keeping your cars out of snow storms in the winter. Let's not forget about location. This home is just blocks from 94, which makes getting to and from wherever you need to go very easy. There is a McDonald's within walking distance for those quick dinners or breakfast when needed. This area is also known for some unique shops and restaurants as well.
Don't wait. Call and schedule your tour with us today.
$45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Unfortunately, this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.
Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years. Call us for your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Camden Ave N have any available units?
4507 Camden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4507 Camden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Camden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Camden Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Camden Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4507 Camden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Camden Ave N offers parking.
Does 4507 Camden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Camden Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Camden Ave N have a pool?
No, 4507 Camden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Camden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4507 Camden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Camden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Camden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 Camden Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 Camden Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

