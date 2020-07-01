4507 Camden Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath is just what you have been searching for! Full of character and in a convenient location makes it a perfect home.

This home is freshly painted to give it just the right look. Do you love modern cabinets? Check out the newly refreshed kitchen and unique archways, plus the classic built in hutch in the living room. This home also comes with a newer double car garage that is perfect for keeping your cars out of snow storms in the winter. Let's not forget about location. This home is just blocks from 94, which makes getting to and from wherever you need to go very easy. There is a McDonald's within walking distance for those quick dinners or breakfast when needed. This area is also known for some unique shops and restaurants as well.

Don't wait. Call and schedule your tour with us today.

$45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Unfortunately, this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.

Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years. Call us for your tour today!