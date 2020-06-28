4338 46th Avenue S

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool

Fully updated one bedroom side-by-side duplex available for August 31st move-in. Top to bottom this place is new! New windows, new paint, refinish flooring throughout. Kitchen features Samsung stainless steel appliances including gas stove and dishwasher along with new countertop. The bedroom is on the main level and the a bonus room is in the finished lower level. One off-street parking space is included with rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. Sorry no pets. Security deposit equal to one month of rent. $55 application fee. $150 lease admin fee and $7 monthly payment processing fee. Not approved for Section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://showmojo.com/d1d4f795d4/gallery