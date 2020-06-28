All apartments in Minneapolis
4338 46th Avenue S

4338 46th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4338 46th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
Fully updated one bedroom side-by-side duplex available for August 31st move-in. Top to bottom this place is new! New windows, new paint, refinish flooring throughout. Kitchen features Samsung stainless steel appliances including gas stove and dishwasher along with new countertop. The bedroom is on the main level and the a bonus room is in the finished lower level. One off-street parking space is included with rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. Sorry no pets. Security deposit equal to one month of rent. $55 application fee. $150 lease admin fee and $7 monthly payment processing fee. Not approved for Section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://showmojo.com/d1d4f795d4/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 46th Avenue S have any available units?
4338 46th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4338 46th Avenue S have?
Some of 4338 46th Avenue S's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 46th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4338 46th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 46th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4338 46th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4338 46th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4338 46th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4338 46th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 46th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 46th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 4338 46th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 4338 46th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4338 46th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 46th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4338 46th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
