All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 433 S 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
433 S 7th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:37 PM

433 S 7th St

433 South 7th Street · (952) 221-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

433 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
24hr concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cozy Centre Village apartment is fully remodeled and located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis just steps away from US Bank Stadium, Light Rail Station and Downtown East Commons Park. The complex offers full services and amenities including 24 hour concierge/security, outdoor rooftop pool, sauna and spa area, fitness center and other community spaces. Laundry available. Garage parking spaces can be leased separately at approximately $135/mo each. Not accepting pets at this time. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 S 7th St have any available units?
433 S 7th St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 S 7th St have?
Some of 433 S 7th St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 S 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
433 S 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 S 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 433 S 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 433 S 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 433 S 7th St offers parking.
Does 433 S 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 S 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 S 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 433 S 7th St has a pool.
Does 433 S 7th St have accessible units?
No, 433 S 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 433 S 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 S 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 433 S 7th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity