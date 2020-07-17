433 S 7th St

Amenities

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cozy Centre Village apartment is fully remodeled and located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis just steps away from US Bank Stadium, Light Rail Station and Downtown East Commons Park. The complex offers full services and amenities including 24 hour concierge/security, outdoor rooftop pool, sauna and spa area, fitness center and other community spaces. Laundry available. Garage parking spaces can be leased separately at approximately $135/mo each. Not accepting pets at this time. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.