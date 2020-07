Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage internet access key fob access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community

Built at the start of the roaring 20s and once the home of legendary musician Prince’s first recording studio, 430 Oak Grove is the historic community you’ve been looking for. Converted to luxury lofted apartment homes in 2013, our award-winning property boasts original limestone architecture, murals, and dramatic windows. Become a part of Loring Park’s rich history and rent today!