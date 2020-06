Amenities

Charming Home in Minneapolis near Victory Memorial Parkway - Charming 4 bedroom house with a partially finished large living area in basement. Spacious yard and deck. wood floors and updated kitchen with stainless appliances.



It is next to Victory Memorial parkway which is connected to many trails and close to nearby dining and entertainment including a new naturally filtered pool at a nearby park that was recently redeveloped.



No Cats Allowed



