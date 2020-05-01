4219 Dupont Avenue N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11aa37d07a ---- Two bedroom apartment in top floor of triplex features hardwood floors throughout living room, and both large bedrooms. Recently rehabbed kitchen boasts tile backsplash, hardwood floors, stainless steel oven and dishwasher. Office/3 season room overlooks shared backyard. Shared laundry. Street parking. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Pets, Section 8 or Smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.