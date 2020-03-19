All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

4150 Pillsbury Avenue S

4150 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This 2 story property has so much character. 2 Car garage just built in 2014!! Spacious layout with sunroom, living, dining, updated kitchen, a full bath and a bedroom all on the main floor. Upstairs you will have 3 more bedrooms along with another full bath. In the basement you have a family room along with a separate room for storage and washer/dryer. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult and tenant pays all utilities along with lawn care/snow removal.Pets negotiable with deposit. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY! https://showmojo.com/l/82fcc4c068/4150-pillsbury-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S have any available units?
4150 Pillsbury Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S have?
Some of 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Pillsbury Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S has a pool.
Does 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 Pillsbury Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
