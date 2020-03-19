4150 Pillsbury Avenue S

Amenities

This 2 story property has so much character. 2 Car garage just built in 2014!! Spacious layout with sunroom, living, dining, updated kitchen, a full bath and a bedroom all on the main floor. Upstairs you will have 3 more bedrooms along with another full bath. In the basement you have a family room along with a separate room for storage and washer/dryer. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult and tenant pays all utilities along with lawn care/snow removal.Pets negotiable with deposit. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY! https://showmojo.com/l/82fcc4c068/4150-pillsbury-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55409