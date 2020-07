Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Camden! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after Camden neighborhood. Only 5 - 7 mins from popular NE bars and restaraunts, and only 12 min from downtown Minneapolis! Great location!



The property has updated tiled bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, nice sized bedrooms, large family room in basement, and much more! This wont last long, so set up a showing now!



Elite Property Management Group

763-445-2639



(RLNE3533772)