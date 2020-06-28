4134 Dight Avenue

Amenities
Available October 1st. Located just off Hwy 55 just moments from the light rail, Minnehaha Parkway, and Downtown. The main floor features the living room, office, kitchen, 1 bedroom, and bath. The lower level has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry, and storage space. Off-street parking. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. No prior UD's. Income 3X monthly rent. Credit Score 650> Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee $7P&R fee) (Rent: $1550 Security Deposit: $1550) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.