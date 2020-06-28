All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4134 Dight Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4134 Dight Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

4134 Dight Avenue

4134 Dight Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4134 Dight Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
Available October 1st. Located just off Hwy 55 just moments from the light rail, Minnehaha Parkway, and Downtown. The main floor features the living room, office, kitchen, 1 bedroom, and bath. The lower level has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry, and storage space. Off-street parking. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. No prior UD's. Income 3X monthly rent. Credit Score 650> Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee $7P&R fee) (Rent: $1550 Security Deposit: $1550) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. No aggressive breeds) Schedule all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Dight Avenue have any available units?
4134 Dight Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 Dight Avenue have?
Some of 4134 Dight Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Dight Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Dight Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Dight Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Dight Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Dight Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Dight Avenue offers parking.
Does 4134 Dight Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Dight Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Dight Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4134 Dight Avenue has a pool.
Does 4134 Dight Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4134 Dight Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Dight Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Dight Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University