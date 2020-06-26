All apartments in Minneapolis
412 5th Avenue Southeast

412 5th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

412 5th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Another Great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This 3 bedroom Duplex that is waiting for you to move in. Enjoy a cup of coffee while sitting on your front porch! Walk in to your unit to a unique living room, makes you feel like you stepped back in time. But keep walking to a Updated Kitchen, Large pantry, and Mud room in the back. Head upstairs to your 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Lower level has tons of storage and laundry.Rent is $1700 and deposit is equal to rent. Tenants pay gas & electric and handle lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 5th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
412 5th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 412 5th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
412 5th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 5th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 412 5th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 412 5th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 412 5th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 412 5th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 5th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 5th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 412 5th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 412 5th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 412 5th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 412 5th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 5th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 5th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 5th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
