412 5th Avenue Southeast

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Another Great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This 3 bedroom Duplex that is waiting for you to move in. Enjoy a cup of coffee while sitting on your front porch! Walk in to your unit to a unique living room, makes you feel like you stepped back in time. But keep walking to a Updated Kitchen, Large pantry, and Mud room in the back. Head upstairs to your 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Lower level has tons of storage and laundry.Rent is $1700 and deposit is equal to rent. Tenants pay gas & electric and handle lawn care and snow removal.