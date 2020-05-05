All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:42 PM

4111 North Penn Avenue

4111 Penn Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Penn Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Nice single family home in north Minneapolis Camden area. Residence has two bedrooms, one on upper level and one on ground level. 1 full bathroom, living room, kitchen, dining area and bedroom on ground level. Lower level has family room, office/den and laundry area. Home includes garage with opener. Spacious fenced in back yard. Tenants to maintain yard, push mower is supply by owner. Tenants to pay electric and heat. Water, sewer and trash included. This property does not take section 8.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4111-penn-ave-n-minneapolis-mn-55412-usa/fe5fe26d-8884-40ef-80d4-cb2733a24292

(RLNE4865588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 North Penn Avenue have any available units?
4111 North Penn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 North Penn Avenue have?
Some of 4111 North Penn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 North Penn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4111 North Penn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 North Penn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 North Penn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4111 North Penn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4111 North Penn Avenue offers parking.
Does 4111 North Penn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 North Penn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 North Penn Avenue have a pool?
No, 4111 North Penn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4111 North Penn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4111 North Penn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 North Penn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 North Penn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
