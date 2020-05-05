4111 North Penn Avenue

Amenities

Available 06/01/19 Nice single family home in north Minneapolis Camden area. Residence has two bedrooms, one on upper level and one on ground level. 1 full bathroom, living room, kitchen, dining area and bedroom on ground level. Lower level has family room, office/den and laundry area. Home includes garage with opener. Spacious fenced in back yard. Tenants to maintain yard, push mower is supply by owner. Tenants to pay electric and heat. Water, sewer and trash included. This property does not take section 8.



