408 4th Avenue North East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this spacious and updated side-by-side duplex close in proximity to everything NE Minneapolis has to offer in a highly-desired neighborhood, available today! The upper level features two bedrooms, full bathroom, large kitchen, dining and living area, while the main floor includes a smaller third-bedroom/office space with in-unit laundry attached. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Water, sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Amenities include A/C, a deep 2-car garage which fits two full-size vehicles with ample storage space, living room fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, spacious private deck off the dining area, dishwasher, back patio and in-unit washer and dryer. Security Deposit: $1,750. Located close to St. Anthony Park. Pets are permitted (two max) with additional fees. No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!