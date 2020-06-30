All apartments in Minneapolis
408 4th Avenue North East

408 Northeast 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 Northeast 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this spacious and updated side-by-side duplex close in proximity to everything NE Minneapolis has to offer in a highly-desired neighborhood, available today! The upper level features two bedrooms, full bathroom, large kitchen, dining and living area, while the main floor includes a smaller third-bedroom/office space with in-unit laundry attached. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Water, sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Amenities include A/C, a deep 2-car garage which fits two full-size vehicles with ample storage space, living room fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, spacious private deck off the dining area, dishwasher, back patio and in-unit washer and dryer. Security Deposit: $1,750. Located close to St. Anthony Park. Pets are permitted (two max) with additional fees. No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 4th Avenue North East have any available units?
408 4th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 4th Avenue North East have?
Some of 408 4th Avenue North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 4th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
408 4th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 4th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 408 4th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 408 4th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 4th Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 408 4th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 408 4th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 408 4th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue North East has units with dishwashers.

