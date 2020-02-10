All apartments in Minneapolis
4041 42nd Avenue South

4041 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4041 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Single Family home in the Longfellow Neighborhood will be available for a July move in.

The home is uniquely small and that is reflected in the price. Overall it is in good condition and comes with a very large Two car Garage. If you are looking to save money, want privacy of a SFH or are in need of a very large 2 car garage in the city this home will work very well for you.

Before you come see the home be aware of these things.

1. The living room is small. There is room for about 1 couch and a TV stand.
2. The office room is not large enough for a queen bed, it does have a closet.
3. The laundry is located in the basement, you need to go outside to access the basement. There is room for storage down there however it is not heated.

Pets are with positive rental reference and credit score.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 6/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 42nd Avenue South have any available units?
4041 42nd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4041 42nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4041 42nd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 42nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4041 42nd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 4041 42nd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4041 42nd Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4041 42nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 42nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 42nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4041 42nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4041 42nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4041 42nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 42nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4041 42nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 42nd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 42nd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
