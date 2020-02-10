4041 42nd Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Single Family home in the Longfellow Neighborhood will be available for a July move in.



The home is uniquely small and that is reflected in the price. Overall it is in good condition and comes with a very large Two car Garage. If you are looking to save money, want privacy of a SFH or are in need of a very large 2 car garage in the city this home will work very well for you.



Before you come see the home be aware of these things.



1. The living room is small. There is room for about 1 couch and a TV stand.

2. The office room is not large enough for a queen bed, it does have a closet.

3. The laundry is located in the basement, you need to go outside to access the basement. There is room for storage down there however it is not heated.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 6/28/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.