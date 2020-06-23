4034 Colfax Avenue North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this bright and open two bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit! This unit features a spacious kitchen with a walk in pantry, hardwood floors, on-site laundry, and a 1 car detached garage! The master bedroom leads out to your own private porch. Walking distance to Webber Park!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cli5yLrljpk



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available 3/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.