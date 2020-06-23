All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4034 Colfax Avenue North

4034 Colfax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4034 Colfax Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this bright and open two bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit! This unit features a spacious kitchen with a walk in pantry, hardwood floors, on-site laundry, and a 1 car detached garage! The master bedroom leads out to your own private porch. Walking distance to Webber Park!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cli5yLrljpk

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available 3/5/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Colfax Avenue North have any available units?
4034 Colfax Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 Colfax Avenue North have?
Some of 4034 Colfax Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 Colfax Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Colfax Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Colfax Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4034 Colfax Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4034 Colfax Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4034 Colfax Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4034 Colfax Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 Colfax Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Colfax Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4034 Colfax Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Colfax Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4034 Colfax Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Colfax Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 Colfax Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
